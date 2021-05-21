Focus to shift on Mahesh Babu’s announcements

On the eve of NTR’s birthday today, we have witnessed an announcement of a new film in the combination of director Prashanth Neel and NTR, and the unveiling of a brand new poster from RRR Also, a new still from NTR – Koratala Siva’s to-be-launched film came out.

This month, there will also be similar activity regarding Mahesh Babu’s new movies. It is a practice for filmmakers to launch new movies or release posters or teasers of Mahesh Babu’s movies on May 31st on the occasion of his father Superstar Krishna’s birthday.

This year, we may see a new poster or teaser from Mahesh Babu’s current film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is being directed by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu will also be working with director Trivikram once again and an announcement in this regard came recently. There will be another announcement about this project from Trivikram on May 31st.

Mahesh Babu has halted all the work after the second wave of COVID-19 begins to rise. He is staying at his home.

