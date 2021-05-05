Follow rules, stay disciplined: Amitabh Bachchan urges people amid raging COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to create awareness and help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the nation, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a thought-provoking tweet while urging people to follow all health protocols, including staying disciplined amid the pandemic.

Big B, who is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media, shared: "Jo CORONA grast hain, unke sheeghra svasth hone ke lie praarthanaen; jo CORONA se mukt hain, aur hue hain, unke lie bhi praarthanap; aap surakshit rahen, niyamon ka paalan karein, anushaasit rahen! (Prayers for early recovery of those suffering from CORONA; Prayers for those who are and have been free from CORONA; You stay safe, follow the rules, be disciplined!)"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the 'Sholay' star has been sharing such messages in public interests.The legendary actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2020 -- the time when India was witnessing the first wave of the deadly infection.Amitabh was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline. (ANI)