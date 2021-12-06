Fond Memories: Puneeth Rajkumar's nature documentary teaser wows viewers

The teaser of 1 minute and 20 seconds reflects technical finesse and breathtaking shots and promise a wonderful experience. The project has taken one year to shoot. Puneeth has acted without make up and had wished to appear before audiences naturally. The documentary takes a journey through the state's wildlife, deep jungles, underwater habitat and wonderful beaches.

The documentary film is slated to be released in theatres in 2022.

'Gandhada Gudi' director Amoghavarsha J.S., a well-known wildlife filmmaker of 'Wild Karnataka' nature documentary, explained it is not a small project. "Importantly, we didn't have control over the situation while shooting amid jungles and wildlife. Being a huge star Puneeth Rajkumar remained a simpler person than a common man," he explained.

Amoghavarsha explained that it is not a short film, nor a documentary. "There won't be a predictable presentation. Audiences are going to get a big surprise. But I can assure that a small kid can also watch it and it is for the entire family," he explained.

"I rounded the whole of Karnataka for the shoot. The project started out of friendship. There are emotional moments, songs. There are a plethora of messages for audiences. After I had sent the teaser, Puneeth had called and requested to take off the 'power star' tag from the title card," he explained.

Puneeth's brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar said that it is an important subject.

"Appu (Puneeth) acted as a common man without bothering about stardom. It's about nature. The title of movie 'Gandhada Gudi' is named after our father's (Kannada film industry legend Rajkumar) movie which brings beautiful memories of Nature save floods, natural calamities. Appu is simple, no stardom, involved as a common man, he spoke of memories," he stated.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest.

The teaser was released on the occasion of the birthday of Puneeth's mother, the late Parvatamma Rajkumar.

