Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on 'Storyteller' book tour

Starting September 27, Grohl will travel with his book to London, October 5 to New York, October 6 to Washington D.C and October 12 and 13 to Los Angeles.

New York, Sep 21 (IANS) Foo Fighters' founder member Dave Grohl unveiled the dates of his book tour. He is going to undertake a tour for his first book 'The Storyteller -Tales of Life and Music', reports Variety.com.

The singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that will see and hear him bring his book to life.

The book is described as "a collection of memories of a life lived loud," which will be out October 5 via publishers Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster.

"There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling," Grohl said, who was the drummer for rock band Nirvana and later founded Foo Fighters.

"Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being."

The book ranges from his formative years on the DC punk rock scene through the decades of music that followed, all of which Grohl will discuss, along with "some special surprises," according to the announcement in four select cities.

He is also co-founder of the rock group Them Crooked Vultures, and wrote the music for his short-lived side projects Late! and Probot. He has also recorded and toured with Queens of the Stone Age.

In 2010, Grohl was described by Ken Micallef, co-author of the book Classic Rock Drummers, as one of the most influential rock musicians of the last 20 years.

--IANS

eka/kr