Foo Fighters, Jane's Addiction team up for new band NHC

NHC shared two tracks - 'Feed The Cruel' and 'Better Move On', recently. The new group goes by the name of NHC (N for Navarro; H for Hawkins; and C for Chaney), with Hawkins taking duties for lead vocals and drums, Navarro wielding the axe and Chaney playing bass.

New York, Sep 19 (IANS) Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, and bassist Chris Chaney have teamed up to form a new band called NHC, reports Billboard.com.

Jane's Addiction bassist Chaney and Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins previously played together in Alanis Morissette's live band in the '90s, while Chaney is also a part of Hawkins' solo band The Coattail Riders.

NHC will make their live debut opening for Pearl Jam at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on October 2.

Foo Fighters is an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1994. The band was founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl as a one-man project following the dissolution of Nirvana after the suicide of Kurt Cobain. The group took its name from "foo fighter", a nickname coined by Allied aircraft pilots for UFOs and other aerial phenomena.

Jane's Addiction is a band from Los Angeles, formed in 1985, founded by Perry Farrell and original bass guitarist Eric Avery. It was one of the first bands from the early 1990s alternative rock movement to gain both mainstream media attention and commercial success in the United States.

