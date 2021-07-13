For Hrithik Roshan, Tuesday is 'My Dance Day'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan took to social media on Tuesday afternoon sharing an innovative dance video clip.

"On Tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason," wrote Hrithik on Instagram.

The actor uploaded a black and white dance video in an interesting sketchy filter showing his leg moves to declare it as "Mera Dance Day" (My Dance Day), with a caption at the end of the video.