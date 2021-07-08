Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted pictures posing near a bicycle and talked about taking one's health seriously.
"When it's finally crossed 100... you gotta take care of your health!! #Cycling is the new #GLAM," she wrote.
In the pictures, the actress wears a red dress and red heels.
In the past, too, Sunny has shared her love for cycling on social media.
Sunny's upcoming projects are "Shero" and "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".
