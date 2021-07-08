  1. Sify.com
  4. For Sunny Leone "cycling is the new glam"

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 8th, 2021, 21:01:34hrs
Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted pictures posing near a bicycle and talked about taking one's health seriously.

"When it's finally crossed 100... you gotta take care of your health!! #Cycling is the new #GLAM," she wrote.

In the pictures, the actress wears a red dress and red heels.

In the past, too, Sunny has shared her love for cycling on social media.

Sunny's upcoming projects are "Shero" and "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".

--IANS

eka/vnc

