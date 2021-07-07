  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. For Tanisha Mukerji tea-time is always a good time

For Tanisha Mukerji tea-time is always a good time

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 7th, 2021, 17:01:24hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Tanisha Mukerji took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and posted her tea-time pictures.

"Chaitime is always a good time! I love having a nice cup of tea after my meal. Rather than dessert! Chai is my dessert!" wrote Tanisha on social media.

In the picture post, Tanisha is seen sitting with a cup of tea looking out of a glass window. The actress is dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts.

Tanisha Mukerji made her digital debut recently in a short film directed by Vikram Razdan titled "Life Is Short". She plays a delusional actress in the film.

--IANS

eka/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features