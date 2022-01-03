Former Bihar CM Manjhi tests positive for coronavirus

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that Manjhi and other family members are currently in home isolation in his native village Mahkar in Gaya district.

Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and 17 others, including family members and staffers, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, a party leader said.

Besides Manjhi, his wife Shanti Devi, daughter Pushpa Devi, daughter-in-law and MLA Deepa Manjhi and other family members, security guards, his personal assistant and other officials were infected.

"Manjhi and other family members were suffering from cough and cold for the last few days. When they underwent RT-PCR tests, their reports came positive," Rizwan said.

Earlier on Monday, Manjhi requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to postpone the Janata Darbar programme after 14 persons including 6 petitioners tested coronavirus positive, saying that the mass gathering could allow the virus to transmit in society with rapid pace.

--IANS

ajk/vd