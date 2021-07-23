Four B-town actresses who gained several kilos for their roles

They have gone to the length of gaining extreme weight to portray a certain character in a film. These actresses have defied the conventional norm that being slim and sultry is the only way to be a successful performer on the screen.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood actresses have time and again proved their mettle on the screen with their craft.

They have put on kilos of wight to get into the skin of the character and did not opt for bodysuits for their roles.

Very few actresses place the sanctity of their craft above their stardom. These women have gone ahead and broken stereotypes of a typical Hindi film heroine.

IANS takes a look at the Bollywood actresses who gained extreme weight for their roles:

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is known for her hourglass figure. However, the sultry actress took the task of gaining 15 kg for her yet-to-be-released film "Mimi". In the film, Kriti will be seen playing a surrogate mother.

She has gained 15 kg in two months for the role. Kriti had shared on social media a behind-the-scene video from the sets of "Mimi", gorging on chips, burgers, chocolates, and more as preparation for the film. It was a challenge for the actress to go against her metabolism and gain weight in a short span of time.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming biopic on actress-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa titled "Thalaivi". The actress had put on 6 kg to fit in the role. The slender actress underwent a major transformation for her character. She had revealed that for the voluptuous role, she gorged on weight gaining food and mild doses of hormone pills.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and carved her own niche in the industry. The actress gained a whopping 30 kg for her first role in the industry. She got so effectively into the skin of the character that the audience believed that she is always on the heavier side. She gained instant recognition as an overweight homemaker in her debut film.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan rose to prominence with her super-hit film "Dirty Picture", where the actress defied all the boundaries of a conventional screen heroine. The actress gained 12 kg for her role, portraying the character of yesteryear south actress Silk Smitha. The actress carried with aplomb her curvaceous body, shattering the Bollywood stereotype of a typical slim actress.

