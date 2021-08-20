Four comedians come together for 'Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts'

Talking about the show, Shankar Chugani said, "Comedy is my way of making a living. I've been eagerly waiting to perform live and I thank Amazon Prime Video for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

In an hour-long special, each comedian will have their segment with a special gig.

Shankar rose to fame with the Amazon Original Series - Comicstaan - and his act titled 'selling myself short'.

Ramya Ramapriya's act is a funny reflection of her 'lack of enthusiasm' described in tales that are bound to keep you laughing throughout her stand-up act.

Ramya said, "The show is like a box of balloons, you never know what you're gonna get and it tastes funny. In my set, titled FUN, I share with you my idea of fun, and I hope watching it is your idea of fun."

Comedian, writer, actor and content creator Shreeja Chaturvedi said, "This lockdown has taken a lot out of us and I am super stoked to be able to bring some comedy and joy back in the lives of the many people tuning in."

Aadar Malik said, "I love doing what I do and this set is particularly special to me as it is dedicated to my grandmother, who will always be one of the most special women in my life. I'm sure the audience will find the act very relatable and respond to it with roars of laughter. Comedy is one of the most loved genres on Amazon Prime Video and I am glad to have this opportunity to entertain and amuse the audience."

The show is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

--IANS

aru/kr