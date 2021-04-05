Four-fold jump in Telangana's active Covid cases

The state has been witnessing a spike in daily count over last few weeks. From 152 cases on March 3, the daily count climbed to 1,321 on April 3.

The official figures show that the active cases have jumped to 8,746 on April 4 from 1,948 on March 3.

Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) With the continuing surge, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Telangana saw more than a four-fold increase over the last one month.

During the last 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. on April 4, the state reported 1,097 new infections.

The drop was apparently due to fewer tests conducted over the week-end. The health authorities tested 43,070 samples against 62,973 the previous day.

With the fresh cases, the state's cumulative tally has gone up to 3,13,237.

Six more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,723. According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remains at 55 per cent against the national average of 1.33 per cent.

The admissions into hospitals treating Covid cases have also gone up. A total of 4,288 Covid patients were undergoing treatment in 61 government and 229 private hospitals. This number was 4,057 the previous day.

The spike in cases continued in several districts. Hyderabad reported 302 cases, the highest in the state. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering the state capital were the other worst hit districts with 138 and 116 cases respectively.

Nizamabad recorded 77 cases followed by Sangareddy (52), Nirmal (42), Karimnagar (38), Jagtiyal (32), Warangal Urban (28), Kamareddy (28), Adilabad (24) and Mahaboobnagar (22).

A total of 268 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,02,768. The recovery rate has slipped further to 96.65 per cent but still above the national average of 92.8 per cent.

Of the total tests conducted during last 24 hours, 37,338 samples were tested in government laboratories and 5,732 in private labs. With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 1,04,35,997. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,80,386.

--IANS

ms/ash