France reports another 23,770 coronavirus cases, 348 deaths

Paris, Jan 29 (IANS) France's Public Health Agency said that it has registered 23,770 new Covid-19 infections and 348 deaths in hospital.

The country has to date recorded a total of 3,130,629 COVID-19 cases and 74,800 deaths related to the disease, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health also said that 1,349,517 injections had been carried out since the start of the vaccination campaign, including 117,734 in 24 hours.