Frank Walker, MOTi team up with pop star Shai for 'I Wonder'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Indian pop star Shai has released her new love track 'I Wonder' as a part of her collaboration with Canadian DJ Frank Walker and Dutch music producer MOTi.

The deeply intimate track programmed electronically, talks about first glances and manifesting romance.

Frank Walker has previously collaborated with world famous artistes including Astrid S. for his top 10 Canadian top 40 radio single 'Only When It Rains', which earned a Juno Award nomination for Dance Recording of the Year in 2020.