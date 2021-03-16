Freddy Daruwala: Lockdown showed us theatres can close, not web

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Freddy Daruwala will soon be seen in two digital releases, "The Incomplete Man" and the series "Inspector Avinash". The actor who has worked in films such as "Holiday", "Force 2", and "Commando 2", believes lockdown has cemented the presence of OTT platforms in our lives.

"As actors earlier we had only had two avenues -- either television, with rigorous 16 hours everyday or films, which are more difficult to get and would release once in six months. Actors have got another platform in form of the web to showcase talent. It is a great space and there are a lot of good stories being told. The shelf life of web series is much longer and lockdown has showed us that theatres can close but web will never close. It is in your cellphone," he told IANS.

However, as someone who has grown up going to theatres, the magic of the big screen cannot be replaced.

"Films have a different charm. It is the only medium of entertainment that comes on all three platforms. I have grown up watching the 75mm screen and I get excited. When you go to cinema hall, it goes dark and it's a different world. With web, you get distracted even with a phone call. Theatre submerges you, and you tend to watch it more closely and it makes it extraordinary. I am crazier about films now more than ever," shares the actor.

Freddy, who hails from a Gujarati family has worked in multiple languages. Be it his mother tongue, Hindi, Tamil or Telugu, the actor has not let language be a barricade.

"I have always said that language is just means to achieve the goal and not the main thing. We know that there are many people in Bollywood who cannot speak Hindi fluently but are doing so well for themselves. Language is just means where you can give the message of the film in a easier way. As actors we will always be greedy to work in more films and working in different languages has changed my perspective a lot," he says.

Talking about his plans ahead, the actor, who is known for his negative lead character in films says, "Gujarati is my mother tongue and I will always work in Gujarati cinema. I will be working on a big Tamil film and I also have a Telugu film after that. The idea is that I don't want to limit myself to something because of language. Bollywood villains are always wanted in the South. So, why not do it? It is good to be famous among different regions."

