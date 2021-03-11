Freddy Daruwala: These days there is a thin line between positive and negative leads

"I never thought of myself as a villain or a hero. These days there is a very thin line between positive and negative leads, but casting directors don't see your potential to be a positive lead and as a result you get typecast," Freddie tells IANS.

"I would love to play a negative or positive lead. It's just that when you play a positive lead, you get many choices of scripts because the project is building around you and your character. When you play a villain, there are not many scripts that explore the character. Times were different in the 1980s or the 1990s, where there was just one villain and one hero and there used to be a tussle between them. Nowadays, the situation or society becomes the villain. The content has changed," he adds.