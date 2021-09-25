'Freddy' will be the hardest goodbye, says Kartik Aaryan

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor posted a monochrome picture of himself in which a tag labelled 'FREDDY' can be seen hanging from his shoulder."#Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye," Kartik wrote the emotional caption.The post garnered more than a lakh likes within an hour of its uploading and fans dropped in their love-filled comments to support the 'Love Aaj Kal' star."Can't wait already for film," a fan wrote."I just know that this is going to be amazing," another added.Karik also shared the same photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Will be the hardest goodbye."'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Actor Alaya F also stars in the film opposite Kartik.The upcoming movie is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. (ANI)