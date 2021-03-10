Fredick too walks out of the 'Andhadhun' remake. Thiagarajan to direct the Prashanth starrer!

Initially, Mohan Raja was the chosen one to direct the Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun. After his exit, the makers roped in JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame to helm the remake. Now, Fredrick has also walked out of the project.

Earlier today, the pooja of Andhagan (Title of the Tamil remake) was held in Chennai and the makers have announced that Thiagarajan, the producer of the film will be helming the remake.