Fredick too walks out of the 'Andhadhun' remake. Thiagarajan to direct the Prashanth starrer!

Initially, Mohan Raja was the chosen one to direct the Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun. After his exit, the makers roped in JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame to helm the remake. Now, Fredrick has also walked out of the project.
Earlier today, the pooja of Andhagan (Title of the Tamil remake) was held in Chennai and the makers have announced that Thiagarajan, the producer of the film will be helming the remake.
"Dear All, This is to inform you all that, I’m not directing the film #Andhagan & Goodluck to the Team. Thank you all for the support and love & Will keep you posted about my next project very soon", tweeted Fredrick on his exit from the film.
Prashanth plays Ayushmann Khurrana's role in the remake, Simran has been roped in to play Tabu's role while veteran actor Karthik will be seen reprising Anil Dhawan's role. Urvashi, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, and Manobala are also playing pivotal characters in the film.