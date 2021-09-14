'Free Guy' actor Utkarsh Ambudkar: Video game programmers dress like rock stars

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian-origin American rapper and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar gave an original spin to his 'Free Guy' character 'Mouser' in the audition process, imbuing the role with a rock star sensibility.

"When I got the audition for this role, I figured everybody was going to go in there dressed in an oxford or a polo shirt or whatever they think the computer nerd is supposed to look like, but video game programmers and streamers are rock stars and they dress like rock stars," said Utkarsh, who is also known by his stage name UTK the INC.