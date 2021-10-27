'Freedom To Feed': Neha Dhupia posts breastfeeding picture with her newborn son

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared an all smiles picture of herself feeding her baby boy. The 41-year-old covered his son's face with her hand.Sharing the snap, she wrote, "#freedomtofeed."On a related note, Neha had earlier lent her support to the 'Freedom To Feed' campaign in 2019 when her first child- daughter Mehr was 8-month-old.The latest picture shared by Neha garnered more than one lakh likes within a few hours of being shared. Fans and fellow celebrity followers including Tahira Kashyap, Saba Pataudi and more showered love on the mother-son duo in the comments section.Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later.The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3. (ANI)