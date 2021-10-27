  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. 'Freedom To Feed': Neha Dhupia posts breastfeeding picture with her newborn son

'Freedom To Feed': Neha Dhupia posts breastfeeding picture with her newborn son

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 27th, 2021, 21:15:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Neha Dhupia (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Actor Neha Dhupia on Wednesday sent out a strong message with a new picture featuring herself breastfeeding her newborn son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared an all smiles picture of herself feeding her baby boy. The 41-year-old covered his son's face with her hand.
Sharing the snap, she wrote, "#freedomtofeed."

On a related note, Neha had earlier lent her support to the 'Freedom To Feed' campaign in 2019 when her first child- daughter Mehr was 8-month-old.
The latest picture shared by Neha garnered more than one lakh likes within a few hours of being shared. Fans and fellow celebrity followers including Tahira Kashyap, Saba Pataudi and more showered love on the mother-son duo in the comments section.
Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later.
The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features