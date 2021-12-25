Freida Pinto recalls shooting Christmas movie 'at height of summer'

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Pinto said: "We were shooting a Christmas movie in jackets and scarves at the height of summer."

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Freida Pinto shot her new festive film in New York and London "at the height of summer", but the cast were forced to bundle up in warm clothing to make the scenes seem realistic.

Pinto found some benefits to her roomy winter costumes as they helped conceal her baby bump because she was pregnant with her and husband Cory Tran's son Rumi-Ray - who was born in November - at the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "The genius costume design helped with that."

The movie 'A Christmas No. 1' sees the actress play music manager Meg, who flees New York for London and, while tasked with finding a Christmas chart topper for a boy band, she comes across a track written by an ill teenage girl.

However, she clashes with the youngster's uncle, who is played by Iwan Rheon.

She said: "They're at loggerheads and don't even like each other to begin with. But that's how all romances begin - at least in the movies."

The actress' next project is 'Mr. Malcolm's List' and she's thankful she'll be given loose-fitting Regency outfits to wear.

She said: "I love the period costumes but don't think corsets are my go-to."

--IANS

dc/ksk/