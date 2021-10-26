Fresh complaint against Silambarasan TR!

Michael Rayappan, the producer of Silambarasan TR's forgettable film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan has filed a fresh complaint against the actor at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Chennai.

According to the producer, Silambarasan wanted to release Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan despite knowing the fact that only 50% shoot was done and he also promised to do one more film for Michael Rayappan to compensate for the loss.