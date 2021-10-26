Fresh complaint against Silambarasan TR!

Michael Rayappan, the producer of Silambarasan TR's forgettable film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan has filed a fresh complaint against the actor at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Chennai.
According to the producer, Silambarasan wanted to release Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan despite knowing the fact that only 50% shoot was done and he also promised to do one more film for Michael Rayappan to compensate for the loss.
Michael Rayappan says he lost around 15 crores with the film and the previous Producers Council's President Vishal promised him to sort out the issue and Silambarasan TR's side also agreed to do a film for his production house at free of cost.
But Michael says that Silambarasan TR's side is now cheating him by not fulfilling their promise.