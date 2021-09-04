Fresh trouble for team 'Ponniyin Selvan' from PETA!

After a horse died at the shooting spot of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan , the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has demanded an inquiry. A volunteer from PETA India has also filed a case in Hyderabad against Mani Ratnam's Talkies, one of the producers of Ponniyin Selvan and the owner of the horse.

According to PETA, filmmakers should use computer graphics and stop hurting animals in the name of creative freedom.

This case has created fresh trouble for team Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam and his team are currently busy shooting for the film in Maheshwar.

Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu are playing pivotal characters in the film.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, Ravi Varman cranks the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts.