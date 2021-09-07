Fresh trouble for Vadivelu's 'Naai Sekar'!

It's well known that Vadivelu has signed a film with director Suraj of Thalainagaram fame.

To be produced by Lyca Productions, Suraj is currently busy with the script work. In various interviews, Vadivelu has said that Naai Sekar is the title of the film. But now, we hear that AGS Entertainment is holding the title rights of the title. Yes, AGS's upcoming film with comedy actor Sathish has been titled Naai Sekar.