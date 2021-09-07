Fresh trouble for Vadivelu's 'Naai Sekar'!

It's well known that Vadivelu has signed a film with director Suraj of Thalainagaram fame.
To be produced by Lyca Productions, Suraj is currently busy with the script work. In various interviews, Vadivelu has said that Naai Sekar is the title of the film. But now, we hear that AGS Entertainment is holding the title rights of the title. Yes, AGS's upcoming film with comedy actor Sathish has been titled Naai Sekar.
Unfortunately, AGS is unable to give the title rights to Vadivelu because, in their film with Sathish, the word Naai Sekar has been used in several scenes.
Now, Suraj and Vadivelu are looking for an apt title for their film. Though Vadivelu and Suraj sketched the character Naai Sekar in Thalainagaram, they are unable to use it!