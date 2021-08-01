Friendship Day: Actors celebrate the everlasting bond

Friends are always there when you need support and guidance and today on International Friendship Day we have an opportunity to say thanks to our friends and recall the time we spent together.

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) "I destroy my enemy when I make him my friend," said Abraham Lincoln. This is so true for the beautiful bond of friendship. When you make others your friends, there is an affinity that ends all kinds of enmity.

The first International Friendship Day was celebrated in Paraguay in 1958. It was started in 1930 by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards. He proposed the idea of dedicating a day on which people can celebrate their friendship.

Friendship holds a very important space in our life and it is correct to call them the family that we choose.

A few actors turned up and told IANS about their notion for friendship and how important are friends for them:

Kamna Pathak from &TV's 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' said Mumbai is a special place for her because she got two very special and best friends here. She shared: "I have always been grateful to Mumbai, for not just giving wings to my dreams but also bringing two amazing friends into my life. Komal Sirwani and Saurabh Nayyar are my best friends. We met during my theatre days and there has been no turning back since then. They have been with me when I had nothing and have stuck till today when I am living my dreams. They are a part of my family, and I cannot imagine my life without them."

The actress added that because of pandemic she has not met them for one and half year but still they manage to talk over video calls. "Even though we all are busy with daily schedules, we make sure to keep a check on each other. Owing to the pandemic, it has been more than one and half year that we have not met, but thanks to technology we do spare time to see each other's faces and talk over video call. I am just thankful to God for giving me not just one but two best friends who love and care for me so much."

On the other side actress Vivana Singh who plays the role of Maharani Rajeshwari in 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' on Zee TV shared about her close bond with her co-stars Swati Anand and Sangeeta Adhikari whom she met during the shooting and with time they formed a strong bond and are always there to stand with each other. They all just love to spend time all together and have lots of fun on the sets.

She said, "I have quite a few good friends in the industry from which Swati Anand is one of my closest friends. We met on the sets of 'Kumkum Bhagya' and since then we have always been close friends. She has been more like an elder sister to me and no matter how busy she may be, I can always go up to her for anything that I need. Apart from her, I have developed a beautiful relationship with 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' co-star Sangeeta Adhikari. To both these friends of mine, I just want respect and love for both and friends like these have been my biggest support system."

Hiba Nawab who essays the role of 'CP' in 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai' on Sony SAB talked about her bestie and co-star Raashi Bawa. According to her friendship is not just about knowing a person for quite a long time but it is more of mutual trust and staying with your friends when they need you most.

"We share an amazing bond and trust, which helps us spend some quality time with each other. When she is around, I know all my problems will get a solution. This year, for friendship day, I plan to have lunch with my friends as it's a day to celebrate the bond we have been cherishing. So, planning to have a blast on this day will let me meet my friends and celebrate the day with all the people I love immensely," added Hiba.

Friendship is a relationship that nourishes, enriches and empowers us. Friends are the one who help to bring out the best possible version of ourselves. With every passing day you create a number of memories with them.

Rithvik Dhanjani soon to be seen in ALTBalaji's action drama 'Cartel' shared his amazing thought about friendship: "I think for me, one of the most important relationships in my life is with my friends. I have the fondest memories with my friends. Oh my God! There are millions of memories every day with the people who matter the most, who are my friends. So, I don't think there is one fond memory. I think I could go on and on and write a novel about all the fond memories that I have with my friends. So, each and every friend of mine sort of have a different key to my heart and this is what friendship meant to me," he wrapped up.

