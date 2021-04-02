From Anil Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, B-town showers birthday wishes on Ajay Devgn

By sharing a picture of having lunch together, the 'Ram Lakhan' star took to Twitter and sent good wishes on Ajay's birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!!"The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and shared a portrait of the birthday boy to extend birthday greetings to his 'good friend'."My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday - time to reunite soon - and do loads of Dhamaal...... love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn," tweeted Riteish.Ajay's 'Lajja' and 'Total Dhamaal' co-star Madhuri shared a picture with the birthday boy and sent warm greetings on the special occasion on Twitter."Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you," she tweeted.Sanjay Dutt shared a photo with Ajay as they posed for a photoshoot and extended birthday greetings on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Birthday brother @ajaydevgn! Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness. Love you!"Ajay who has delivered multiple blockbuster films is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche for himself through his diverse projects.He can undoubtedly be termed as one of the most influential actors of Bollywood and has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. In 2016, the actor was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the world of Hindi cinema. (ANI)