From Anushka Sharma to Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood stars share glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared throwback pictures with her brother Karnesh Sharma from their childhood as well as from Anushka's wedding ceremony."The unbreakable bond ... @kans26," she captioned the post.Arjun Kapoor shared a heartwarming post with lots of beautiful pictures with his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor."So last week one of my sisters got married & it made me realise that how quickly life changes !!! So many variables and possibilities on the horizon for all of us, but what keeps us grounded always is one constant - Brothers and Sisters," he penned along with the pictures.From childhood pictures to events to photoshoots, Arjun's photo dump had them all."As long as I can remember my siblings have been everything in my life and may that always continue... Here's to my brothers & sisters - Happy RakshaBandhan. Love you all," he added to the caption.Vicky Kaushal posted a snap on his Instagram Story, flaunting his wrist tied with many colourful rakhis.Taapsee Pannu challenged the tradition by sharing pictures with her sisters."Coz the protectors don't really have a gender! #HappyRakshabandhan my minions ! P.S- yes I force them to tie Rakhi to me because I am the eldest one hence I CAN," she captioned her fun post.Yami Gautam shared a beautiful picture from her wedding where she, and her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar could be seen walking, led by her brother Ojas Gautam."Helping me take a leap towards my next step, my little Ojas, I didn't realise you grew up so fast... Holding hands and being each other's strength and support forever & ever! Happy Rakshabandhan @ojas_gautam," she wrote along with the sweet picture.Kiara Advani posted some super cute pictures with her brothers."#HappyRakhi to my 4 beautiful baby bros. I love you more than you can imagine. God bless you monkeys," Kiara penned the caption.Ananya Panday shared a surprising childhood throwback picture with cousin Ahaan Panday and Hollywood star Gerard Butler."Happy Rakhi Ahaani Love you," she added to the picture.Sonu Sood posted a picture with his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, showing his rakhi-tied wrist and wearing a stylish black kurta."Happy Rakshabandhan. Really proud of both my sisters @malvika_sachar & @monikasoodsharma for the great work that you have been doing for the society. Love you loads," he captioned the post.Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Shreya Ghoshal, Arjun Rampal, Madhuri Dixit and Neha Dhupia extended Raksha Bandhan wishes to their siblings on social media. (ANI)