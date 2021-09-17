From bromance to break-up, 'Break Point' tells story of tennis legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi

Streamer giant ZEE5 brings audiences the intriguing and untold story of Lee-Hesh (Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi) in 'Break Point', a 7-part series that will not only construct their epic tennis matches but also deconstruct their relationship, both on and off the court.Apart from their accomplishments on the tennis court, the charismatic duo is known for their off-court lives and the public split which broke the heart of the nation. All of which will now be brought to life by celebrated filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal', 'Chhichhore', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga' fame in Zee5's Original series 'Break Point'.Ashwiny and Nitesh, who are co-directing a project for the very first time shared: "We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that's what we've tried to capture in 'Break Point'. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their heart and showing emotion to the world.""We feel honoured to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the Do's and Don'ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country. We are elated to partner with ZEE5 for this one," they added.While the posters generated intrigue and curiosity, the trailer of the anticipated series is finally out and is guaranteed to stir up conversation. This is the first time that the tennis icons are getting candid and honest about their split and putting speculations to rest by each narrating their side of the story.Sharing his experience of unveiling the untold story of his life for the first time on screen, Leander said, "It feels surreal to see myself on screen, laying my life out there for the world to see. But I realize that a lot has been said and speculated and there's no better way to put it to rest than by addressing it head-on. So, I am happy that we are getting a chance to tell our story firsthand and hope that the audience continues to admire our on-court partnership and respect our reasons to break-up".The trailer also features tennis icons Sania Mirza, Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan among other family and friends and goes on to show Lee-Hesh's iconic partnership of the successful tennis players from India.Mahesh said all partnerships go through turbulence and highs and lows and so did ours."While the world knows about our on-court partnership, this is the first time that they will get to know about our off-court lives and relationship. However, that should not take away our victories and achievements as despite our differences, Lee-Hesh made history and we are proud of that".'Break Point' marks Zee5's first partnership with filmmakers, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner, Earthsky Production. The 7-part series will premiere on Zee5 on October 1 and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)