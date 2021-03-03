From 'Dhamaka' to 'Haseen Dillruba', here's the complete list of Netflix 2021 slated films

By dropping an intriguing trailer on its official accounts, the much-loved American streaming platform piqued fan's interest with the announcement of its 2021 slate of original films, series, documentaries and comedy specials.From Kartik Aayan's 'Dhamaka' to Taapsee Paanu's 'Haseen Dillruba', here is the complete list of movies, to be streamed on this platform this year:Ajeeb DaastaansProducer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic EntertainmentDirector: Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze IraniCast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy ChowdhuryAjeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories, which delves into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.Bulbul TarangProducer: Reliance EntertainmentDirector: Shree Narayan SinghCast: Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj BhasinSet in Kannauj, this film is about a chirpy young girl called Bulbul who has one simple dream - she wants her groom, Rishi Kumar, to come in baraat atop a horse. Soon enough Bulbul realises that her innocent, harmless wish will meet resistance in their traditional village. But Bulbul is adamant to have her way and fight for what's right.DhamakaProducer: RSVP, Ram Madhvani Films, Ronnie Screwvala, Ram Madhvani, Amita MadhvaniDirector: Ram MadhvaniCast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet PradhanA frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.Haseen DillrubaProducer: T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, Aanand L RaiDirector: Vinil MathewCast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan RaneA woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life-novel or find her innocence?JaadugarProducer: Posham PA PicturesDirector: Sameer SaxenaCast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi SharmaMagic Meenu, a small-time magician in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh has to win a local football tournament in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him- the girl doesn't love him back and his team hasn't won a game in years! Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.Jagame ThandhiramProducer: YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy RamachandraDirector: Karthik SubbarajCast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju GeorgeThe film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.Meenakshi SundareshwarProducer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic EntertainmentDirector: Vivek SoniCast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya MalhotraA young couple Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, enter into an arranged marriage because their first names together make Madurai's famous temple 'Meenakshi - Sundareshwar'. However, when a job opportunity exclusively for single men pops up in Bengaluru, Sundareshwar has to leave his hometown and his wife Meenakshi, and pretend to be unmarried. The newlywed couple who barely know each other, struggle with the trials, tribulations, and insecurities of a long-distance relationship.MilestoneProducer: Jabberwockee Talkies, Kimsi SinghDirector: Ivan AyrCast: Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir SaranThe poignant film follows the story of a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver, Ghalib, who is coping with a personal tragedy and the consequences thereafter, while facing the existential threat of losing his job to a young recruit. The events in the story come together as Ghalib's truck touches the 500,000 kilometers mark - a record at his company.NavarasaProducer: Mani Ratnam, Jayendra PanchapakesanCast: Revathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anjali, Aditi Balan, Remya Nambeesan, Poorna, Prayaga Martin, Rythvika Suriya, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy, Siddarth, Prakashraj, Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Atharva, Bobby Simha, Gautham Menon, Ashok Selvan, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Kishore9 Films, 9 Emotions, 9 Notable Directors, 1 Noble Cause.PagglaitProducer: Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji Telefilms, Sikhya EntertainmentDirector: Umesh BistCast: Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Shrutii Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Sharib Hashmi, Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna MalikThe film follows the story of recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband, as she sets out on the path of self discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life- all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.PenthouseProducer: Sunir Khetarpal, Gaurav BoseDirector: Abbas MustanCast: Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Cyrus Broacha, Tisca Chopra, Abrar ZahoorWhen architect Vikram Saxena proposes sharing a Penthouse with his five married friends, it seems like the perfect solution for their indulgences, until one morning, a body of an unknown woman is found in the Penthouse. Friendships tested, loyalties questioned and marriages crumble as the shocking truth unravels in this relentless whodunit.Sardar Ka GrandsonProducer: Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John AbrahamDirector: Kaashvie Nair Writer: Anuja ChauhanCast: Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Divya SethA family entertainer that promises to strike a chord with its stellar cast and their emotions, Sardar Ka Grandson will premiere this summer on Netflix. Starring the iconic Neena Gupta and heartthrob Arjun Kapoor, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth, the film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother's last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, warm family based in Punjab.The DiscipleProducer: Zoo Entertainment, Vivek GomberDirector: Chaitanya TamhaneCast: Aditya Modak, Dr. Arun DravidSharad Nerulkar has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru, and his father. But as the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it's really possible to achieve the excellence he's striving for. A journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai. The film is executive produced by Alfonso Cuaron and Rakesh Mehra.With the hashtag '#AbMenuMeinSabNew', Netflix also released the list of series, documentaries, comedy shows to be streamed on the platform this year. (ANI)