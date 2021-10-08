From Hrithik Roshan to Shashi Tharoor, celebs who extended support for Aryan Khan

Aryan was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.One of the initial celebs to come out in open support of Aryan was actor-director Pooja Bhatt, who on her Twitter handle wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass."Former actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi pointed out that nothing has been proved yet. On Twitter, she wrote, "For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame."Filmmaker Hansal Mehta showed his support by tweeting, "It is painful for a parent to deal with a child in trouble. This gets complicated when people start making decisions before the law can take its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and parent-child relationship. Shahrukh Khan is with you."Actor Suneil Shetty also came out in support of Aryan and said, "When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out."Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and penned a letter addressed to Aryan. In it, he sympathised with Aryan and extended his support for him.An excerpt from Hrithik's letter read: "I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there . Love you man ."Sussanne Khan, noted interior-fashion designer and Hrithik's ex-wife, also came out in support by asserting that Aryan's arrest is a 'witch hunt'. On Instagram, she wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood."Sussanne's statement was made on the comment section of a journalist's Instagram post. The journalist claimed that Aryan Khan's arrest should be a 'wake up call for parents'.Actor Somy Ali penned a long note supporting Aryan and his family. In it, she wrote, "What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets! The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?!"Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted he was aghast at the abuse that Shah Rukh was being subjected to. Asking for empathy, he tweeted, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son's arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it."Swara Bhasker too shared a series of posts that reflected her views on Aryan's arrest and amongst them was a WhatsApp forward that spoke of the harsh reality of the scrutiny star kids have to face.An excerpt from it read, Aryan Khan is not your public elected official, responsible to you in any way for what he chooses to do in his life. He did not murder any of you or your relatives driving a jeep over them. He is not even owner of a port bringing thousands of kilograms of drugs into the country. If he is a drug snorting young man, too bad for him, his health, his dad's reputation and wallet!! That's it. There is a police, there is NCB and there is him and his loved ones. Nobody except that needs to be worried."Raveena Tandon also took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note supporting the star kid. She wrote, "Shameful politics being played out.. it's a young mans life and future they toying with heartbreaking."Apart from these celebs, several others including Mika Singh, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's son Sikander Kher, among others extended their support for the star son. Salman Khan had even visited SRK's home, Mannat, to show his support. Reportedly, Alvira Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, and many other big names of Bollywood had also paid a visit to Mannat after Aryan Khan's custody was extended till October 7.Eight persons including Aryan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court after the drug bust.They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. On Thursday, Mumbai court sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The court in Mumbai also said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan on Friday and asked NCB to file a reply by then. (ANI)