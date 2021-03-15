From Neetu Kapoor to Kareena, here's how Ranbir Kapoor's family wished Alia Bhatt on her 28th birthday

However, it is the wishes from her beau Ranbir Kapoor's family, that hogged much limelight.Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who is the mother of Ranbir Kapoor took to her Instagram story to wish 'the strongest' she knows, a happy birthday.Along with a captivating picture, Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity and strength. Love you loads".The 'Raazi' star shares a great bond with Neetu and is often seen hanging out with her for lunch, dinner and other outings. Recently, both the families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed New Year at Ranthambore National Park trip, together. Their trip was also joined by Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's real sister posted a string of throwback pictures on her Instagram stories to wish her a' beautiful doll' on her birthday. The snaps featured Riddhima posing with her and Alia's family.Bollywood's Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is the cousin sister of Ranbir Kapoor also penned a heart-warming post on her Instagram story to mark Alia's birthday. With a monochrome close-up picture of the birthday girl, she wrote, "Happy birthday superstar. Continue to shine like no one can," using red heart emoticon.Alia Bhatt has admitted in several interviews that Kareena Kapoor is her inspiration. When Alia made her debut with Karan Johar's'Student Of the Year' as 'Shanaya', she was often compared with Kareena's iconic character 'Pooh' from Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'.The 'Dear Zindagi' actor who is dating Ranbir Kapoor from more than 4 years, shares a great bond with his family. She is often spotted celebrating the festivals at his residence with his family.Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor with whom she will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' has been home quarantined after he tested positive for coronavirus recently. According to the sources, he is safe and is recuperating from the deadly disease.Following this, Alia shared a picture holding hands with the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star on Instagram which features the duo sitting with each other. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Major Missing".On the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank'will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline. (ANI)