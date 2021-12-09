From PC to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood showers blessings on 'KatVic'

In the caption to the photographs that they shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the newly-weds wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Here's a sampler of how Bollywood responded:

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Moments after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went public with their wedding pictures on Instagram, Bollywood celebrities lined up to shower their good wishes upon the couple.

Priyanka Chopra: "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations to both of you! Ure perfect together."

Kareena Kapoor Khan: You diddddd ittttt God bless youuuuuu both.

Malavika Mohanan, Vicky's childhood friend who also attended the wedding: "Most beautiful wedding."

Vicky's 'Sardar Udham' director Shoojit Sircar: "Congratulations and warm blessings."

Independent producer of 'Masaan' fame Guneet Monga: "Love Love Love and lots of blessings @vickykaushal09 & @katrinakaif here's to a lifetime of togetherness & magic always."

'Man Marziya' screenwriter Kanika Dhillon: "Omg! SOOOOO beautiful!! Wish u both a beautiful happily ever after!"

Parineeti Chopra: "KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!"

'Bijlee Bijllee' hitmaker Harry Sandhu: "Congratulations bhaaji and bhabhi. Wishing you lots of happiness."

Other celebrities such Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap and Tiger Shroff commented with emojis.

--IANS

aa/srb