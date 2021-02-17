From Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to Ranbir's 'Shamshera', YRF unveils release date of upcoming films

The production house on Wednesday unveiled the release date of its forthcoming films- 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Shamshera', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Prithviraj'.The production house is aiming to bring back the viewers to theatres, which have remained empty for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.YRF shared the release date of films on Instagram and wrote, "#YRF announces slate of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to the theatres!"Check out the full list here:Release Date: 19 March 2021Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti ChopraDirected and produced by Dibakar Banerjee | Worldwide Distribution by Yash Raj FilmsRelease Date: 23 April 2021Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and introducing debutant SharvariDirected by Varun V. Sharma | Produced by Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj FilmsRelease Date: 25 June 2021Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay DuttDirected by Karan Malhotra | Produced by Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj FilmsRelease Date: 27 August 2021Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak ShahDirected by Divyang Thakkar | Produced by Maneesh Sharma/Yash Raj FilmsRelease Date: 5 November 2021 (Diwali Release)Cast: Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu SoodDirected by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi | Produced by Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj FilmsThe central government had allowed full occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes starting February 1. In this regard, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had also issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls and theatres to prevent the spread of the ongoing novel coronavirus.The SOPs also stated that no films shall be screened in containment zones. To ensure the safety of viewers, cinema halls have taken some other measures too apart from the mandatory wearing of masks and temperature checks. Theatres will have separated seats, staggered show timings, and bookings, mandatory social distancing, and digital payments are being encouraged. (ANI)