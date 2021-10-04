From S to Samantha, social media handle changed again!

When Samantha had changed her social media handle from Samantha Akkineni to S, speculations on her separation from Naga Chaitanya became stronger. Now, after formally announcing the separation, Samantha has changed her social media handle from S to Samantha again.
Though there were many trolls, sly and patronizing messages on Twitter and Instagram, Samantha hasn't reacted to any such posts.
Sources say that Samantha is planning to get busy in films and forget the personal setback. She has recently completed director Gunashekhar's fantasy period drama Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
We hear that Samantha has signed a Telugu film to be directed by a debutant, she is also in talks for a few Tamil films and a web show.