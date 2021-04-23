From Tiger Shroff to Suniel Shetty, celebrities applaud 'blockbuster' trailer of 'Radhe'

The trailer gave audiences a glimpse of everything that's in store including adrenaline-pumping action sequences, signature one-liners, catchy music and dance moves that become nationwide trends and drove the digital platform into a frenzy. Several celebrities from the film industry too, took to social media to express their excitement and praise the trailer of the film.Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story on the trailer release day and posted, "Blockbuster trailer..Lots of love"."Loving the #RadheTrailer and really looking forward to this super entertainer. Wishing the entire team of #Radhe, all the very best," tweeted Suneil Shetty while lauding the action-packed trailer of 'Radhe'.Hailing Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda for their work in their upcoming movie, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Blockbuster Trailer..... #RadheYourMostWantedBhai @BeingSalmanKhan bhau no one can match your swag.... !!! @DishPatani you are looking smashing!!! @RandeepHooda."Pulkit Samrat posted the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Dhamaakedaar!!! Seeti Maar Trailer #Radhe."Interestingly, while Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai became the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100k likes in a record time of 10 minutes, it is also the first Indian film to have a multi-format release.The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. (ANI)