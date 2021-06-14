'Fukrey' turns 8: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat take a walk down the memory lane

The film's cast including Richa Chaddha and Pulkit Samrat took to social media to celebrate the special occasion."8 years ago, 'Fukrey' released today..," Richa wrote on Instagram Story.In another post, she uploaded a throwback picture of her posing with her other co-stars from the movie."I made friends for life," she added.And then she posted a photograph with the 'Fukrey' actor and her boyfriend Ali Fazal."And also met a boy from my own planet. This is the 'pyaar dosti hai' phase," Richa quipped.Pulkit also recalled working on the film. He took Twitter and wrote: "#8YearsOfFukrey. Special forever!"Released in 2013, 'Fukrey' was backed by Excel Entertainment. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand were also a part of the movie. The success of the film led makers to come up with its sequel in 2017. The third part of the film is also in pipeline. (ANI)