Future Generali sets up Covid-19 ward for mothers/new born in Mumbai

According to FGII, the initiative is set to benefit over 2,500 mothers and newborns. The beneficiaries would be provided with Covid-19 treatment and care.

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) Non-life insurer Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGII) on Monday said it has set up a dedicated Covid-19 ward for mothers and new-born at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai.

In addition, FGII has also provided medical equipment like X-ray machines, ECG machine, warmers, syringe pumps and infusion pumps as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The company is a joint venture between India's Future group and Italy's Generali group.

"Owing to ongoing pandemic, the healthcare system has already been reeling under intense stress. At FGII, we were cognisant of the difficulties that second-wave of pandemic had unleashed, thus, post internal deliberations, we decided to extend our support to the health machinery for alleviating the challenges that expecting mothers have been facing. We are hopeful that our small contribution would support government's efforts in the war against this pandemic," Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer said.

