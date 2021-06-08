Gabrielle Union set to star in 'The Inspection'

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope will star in the A24 movie 'The Inspection', based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.



As per Variety, Bratton is writing the screenplay and directing the film in his feature debut. It will begin shooting later this summer.

Pope will portray a young gay man who enlists in the Marines. Union will play the mother whose approval he seeks.

Bratton began making films as a US Marine after spending a decade homeless because he was kicked out of his house for being gay. He recently won an Independent Spirit Award for his documentary 'Pier Kids', and has previously directed the short films 'Walk for Me' and 'Buck'.

A24 will handle the worldwide distribution of 'The Inspection' and will co-finance the movie with Gamechanger Films.

Effie T. Brown will produce on behalf of Gamechanger Films. Chester Algernal Gordon will also serve as a producer via their Freedom Principle shingle.

Commenting on the casting of Union and Pope, Brown said, "Elegance brings authenticity, heart and a fresh perspective to this compelling autobiographical story and we are thrilled to have Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union on board to bring it to life."

Pope had received Tony Award nominations for 'Ain't Too Proud' and 'Choir Boy', as well as Emmy recognition for Ryan Murphy's miniseries 'Hollywood'.

Next up, Pope is set to play Sammy Davis Jr. in 'Scandalous!' from director Janet Mock.

Union is currently working on the 'Cheaper by the Dozen' remake for Disney+, which she is also executive producing. (ANI)

