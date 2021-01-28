Gal Gadot: Challenging times make us realise how fragile we are

"This photo was taken at the Hall of Remembrance at the US Holocaust Memorial museum.

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Gal Gadot says she has felt a stronger connection and an obligation to remember holocaust survivors after witnessing the impact of the pandemic on them.

I took a day off while filming WW84 in 2018 and went to light a candle at the Auchwitz (Auschwitz) wall in remembrance of my grandfather and his family," she wrote, along with a picture of herself lighting a candle.

She continued: "Watching this horrible pandemic take so many lives of holocaust survivors all over the world, I feel a stronger connection and an obligation to make sure we all remember."

"Challenging times make us realise how fragile we are, how connected we all are and how we need to take care of one another. It is a reminder to us all that even in the darkest times, we must stand together and be the light we need. #WeRemember and may we never forget," added the actress, whose late grandfather was a Holocaust survivor.

The actress was recently seen in superhero adventure, "Wonder Woman 1984". She will soon be seen in a heist film, "Red Notice", which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

She is also set to reunite with director Patty Jenkins of "Wonder Woman" for a historical drama based on the life of Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

