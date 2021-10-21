Gal Gadot 'happy' to have Catwoman Zoe Kravitz as female 'comrade'

"Rob looks amazing," Gal Gadot said at Elle's Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when she was asked if she had seen the new 'The Batman' trailer, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot has given a thumbs up to actor Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and ZoA Kravitz as Catwoman.

Gadot said: "I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. And I love Zoe. She looks incredible. She's a sweetheart. She's a talented woman. And I'm so happy to have another female as a comrade."

So when does Gadot think we'll see an all-female superhero movie with 'Wonder Woman'?

"That's a good question," she said, reports variety.com.

"We should ask (DC Films president) Walter Hamada. Actually, I'm going to write that in my notes to ask him."

