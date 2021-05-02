Gal Gadot shares glimpse from her birthday bash, thanks everyone for warm wishes

The 'Wonder Woman' star took to her Instagram account and shared a post that features her celebrating her intimate birthday party with her friends and family.Along with the series of pictures, Gadot shared that she was grateful to be able to celebrate her special day with the people she loves."Now more than ever I understand how valuable they are and how much of our happiness is affected by the people in our lives. I am a very lucky girl to have so many wonderful souls around me," her caption read.The 'Criminal' star further extended her thanks to the fans who made her day more beautiful by sending her warm wishes.The former Miss Israel is seen embracing a black sleeve cut dress with a complete bare makeup face.With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 million likes while scores of the 'Justice League' star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.On a related note, the actor recently shared the happy news that she is pregnant with her third girl child.Meanwhile, on the work front, Gal Gadot who was last seen in Warner Bros. 'Wonder Woman 1984' will be next seen in a mystery crime drama 'Death on the Nile'.'Death on the Nile' is an upcoming mystery thriller film directed by Kenneth Branagh, with a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) investigates the murder of a young heiress.Starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, and Rose Leslie in the lead roles, the movie is slated to release in 2022. (ANI)