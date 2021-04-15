Gal Gadot used Princess Diana as inspiration for 'Wonder Woman'

Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Hollywood star Gal Gadot recently revealed that she used the late Princess Diana as an inspiration for her role of the Amazonian superhero 'Wonder Woman' in the DC verse flick.



According to Fox News, the 35-year-old actor revealed that after watching a documentary about the Princess of Wales, she felt there was a connection between the late royal and the DC Comics superhero.

Gadot said, "I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have."

Gadot further said that she wanted to make Wonder Woman relatable yet inspiring for the audience and added, "How can you connect to a goddess that's super strong and has it all and is super perfect? I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart."

Back in December, Gadot told Fox News while promoting 'Wonder Woman 1984' that the character had deeply changed her. She described, "Everything about Wonder Woman, I also believe in. She's all about love and peace and hope and compassion and empathy and bringing people together."

The Israeli actor is currently pregnant with her third child. Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano are already proud parents to daughters Alma aged 9, and Maya aged 3. (ANI)

