'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse

As per Variety, Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by Bianco, who described the musician as a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."Bianco opened up about the allegations of physical abuse, torture, and control, calling him a 'serial predator'. According to the publication, Bianco spoke to The Cut, sharing her story of the alleged abuse.Bianco has also provided the outlet with emails, text messages, and photographs from her time with Manson that corroborates her story. The actor first came forward as a survivor of abuse in 2019, testifying in front of the California Assembly in an effort to help reform domestic violence laws. However, her recent interview with The Cut is the first time she has publicly named Manson as her abuser.Bianco said that she first met him in 2005 through his then-fiancee, the burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, when Manson wanted to cast her in a horror film titled 'Phantasmagori'. After Manson's marriage to Von Teese ended in 2007, he kept in touch with Bianco, and eventually cast her in a music video in 2009 for his song, titled, 'I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies'.Bianco said that the role required her to play a victim and lover of Manson's who would be kidnapped in the music video. As an actor, Bianco believed the part would be strictly professional. However, the actor claimed that Manson became violent, tying her up with cables, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy.Bianco claimed that she spent the three-day shoot wearing lingerie, barely sleeping and not being fed by Manson, who provided cocaine, but not food. Sharing horrific details about their romance, after the two entered into a long-distance affair, Bianco said Manson would bite her, without consent, during sex and left her body bruised.Bianco described the relationship as being controlling to the point of Manson dictating the clothing she would wear and her sleep schedule. "I basically felt like a prisoner. I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet," she said.After she broke up with Manson, Bianco said that she suffered from panic attacks, and was unable to find work after 'Game of Thrones' due to her mental state.Apart from Bianco, Manson's ex-fiance and actor Evan Rachel Wood has publicly accused him of abusing her. However, Manson denied her allegations, claiming that his intimate relationships have always been consensual.Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.In an Instagram post last week, Wood said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."Five other women including singer Phoebe Bridgers have also come forward with similar accounts of abuse from Manson. Wood also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella, and student Ashley Morgan.Manson responded to Wood's allegations in an Instagram post last week. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote."My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.In wake of the allegations against Manson, his upcoming appearances on Shudder's Creepshow and Starz' American Gods were scrapped. The singer's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, also dropped him. (ANI)