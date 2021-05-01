'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson alleging sexual abuse

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, the actor met the shock rocker in 2005 through his then-fiancee and he expressed interest in casting her in some film projects. Then later, Bianco claims that he hit her up again after his divorce in 2007.Bianco claims this is when he made his first "sexual overtures" toward her by requesting nude photographs, but he played it off as a joke. According to the docs, Manson flew her to LA in early 2009, purportedly to film a music video for his song, 'I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies', and this is when years of abuse began.The actor claims upon arrival she learned there was no film crew, just Manson, and she was expected to stay with him, be on call 24/7 and wear lingerie as her "costume." She alleges she was given drugs and alcohol and subjected to threats of violence and rape, and according to the documents was tied to a prayer kneeler and beaten by Manson with a whip he told her was utilised by the Nazis. She claims Manson also electrocuted her.Bianco claims she was manipulated into believing this was all part of the music video shoot, and he assured her it was being edited. She says he then visited her in May 2009 in London and they began a sexual relationship, though she claims he was controlling and degrading.According to the documents, Bianco claims they kept a long-distance relationship going until 2011, when Manson convinced her to move to LA to live with him and promised her film roles. She claims during this time she endured constant abuse, including sleep deprivation, verbal abuse and tantrums if she expressed discomfort over the "violent and sexually graphic films" he allegedly played in his apartment.She claims Manson once chased her around the home with an ax, and on another occasion "cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body." She says he also posted the photos online without her consent.Bianco says Manson used a pattern of using "drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts" from her on multiple occasions, and claims he raped her around May 2011.She also accused him of sexual battery during her time with him in LA in 2011. According to the documents, "These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco's buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Manson's sexual gratification," and all without her consent.Bianco's lawsuit does not say if she reported the alleged rape or abuse to the police.Regarding the claims, Manson's attorney Howard King said, "These claims are provably false. To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail." (ANI)