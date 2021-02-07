'Gandii Baat' actress Gehana Vasisth held for shooting porn videos

"Gehana Vasisth was arrested on Saturday and will be produced in court today," a senior police official confirmed to IANS.

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website. The actress, whose original name is Vandana Tiwari, will be produced in court on Sunday.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

The actress has shot 87 pornography videos, which she uploaded on her website. These available for viewers at a subscription fee of Rs 2000, as per a report in timesofindia.com. Several others allegedly involved in the act were arrested after the property cell of the Crime Branch raided a bungalow in Madh Island on Thursday as per the same report.

The names of the arrested are Yasmin Beg Khan alias Rowa (director and producer), Pratibha Nalawade (graphic designer), Monu Gopaldas Joshi (actor), Bhanusuryam Thakur (assistant) and Mohammed Asif aka Saify (cameraperson).

Apart from this, three bank accounts with a total balance of Rs 36 lakh have reportedly been seized by the police.

