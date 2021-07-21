Ganesh Acharya: Paresh Rawal has spontaneous energy

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has praised Paresh Rawal's dancing skills in the title track of the film "Hungama 2". The choreographer says the actor has spontaneous energy that adds to the overall fun vibe of the song.

Acharya said: "Paresh Rawal has spontaneous energy that adds to the overall fun vibe of the song. There wasn't much need to train him as he gets the mood and steps instantly, and he does it keeping his character in mind. I had great fun shooting this with him."