Gangai Amaran returns to acting after eight years!

Famous music composer, actor, and director Gangai Amaran has delivered several blockbusters in his illustrious career. Now, nearly after eight years, the veteran is making a comeback to acting. Last appeared in the 2013 Tamil film Arya Surya , Gangai Amaran plays an astrologer in director Hari's new film with Arun Vijay. Sources say that Gangai Amaran's role comes as a huge turning point in the film's screenplay.

Produced by Drumstick Productions, Hari has roped in an ensemble of actors including Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami. The shoot of the yet-untitled film is progressing at a brisk pace in South Tamil Nadu.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this family action entertainer while KA Sakthivel cranks the camera.