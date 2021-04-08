'Gangubai Kathaiwadi' Telugu teaser with Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt announced on Thursday the Telugu teaser of her film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" will be attached with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming theatrical release, "Vakeel Saab".

Alia announced the news with a video she posted on Instagram stories. In the video she is seen greeting her Telugu fans in their language and then goes on to say in English: "It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films 'Vakeel saab'."