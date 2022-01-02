Garima Vikrant Singh: Spending time with family boosts my self-confidence

She says: "Spending time with family builds confidence for all of its members. Parents can teach children to build self-esteem through specific skills such as problem solving and communication. They can also model the ability to love oneself without degrading others.

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Garima Vikrant Singh, who has featured in popular TV shows like 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka', 'Gustakh Dil' among others, says spending time with her family boosts her self-confidence.

"For parents and children, confidence grows simply with the knowledge that they are valued and appreciated by their loved ones. My profession of acting needs lots of confidence which I gather only after a happy family time. While shooting for long hours, I fail to give much time to my husband and daughter. So I prefer taking small breaks once the show goes off air."

Garima is married to Yogesh Vikrant and has a daughter Vera. She states them as her stress booster.

She adds: "It's fun to be with family to spend quality time together, it's also a significant aspect of our physical health and mental well-being. It is important to put down the phone, gather together, and create some fun, meaningful memories. Making time to be with family requires a bit of compromise from work but the investment is well worth it for the outcomes of healthy individuals and strong family bonds. Yogesh and Vera are my stress boosters. Spending more time with them establishes a habit of talking through problems together to relieve stress and find effective solutions."

