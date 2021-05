Gauahar Khan: Finally getting time to feel like a newly-wedded bride

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Five months into her wedding, model-actress Gauahar Khan says she is finally getting the time and opportunity to feel like a newly-wedded bride.

Gauahar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few beautiful photographs of herself and wrote: "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove."